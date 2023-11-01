Short Interest in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 6.2%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

FPXI opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $42.92.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

