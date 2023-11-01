Short Interest in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Expands By 6.3%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 87.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBRT. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

