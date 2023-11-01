Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Grows By 6.5%

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2023

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 114,151 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FMS opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.