Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Grows By 6.5%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 114,151 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FMS opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

