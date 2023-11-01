Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Rises By 6.4%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 67.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

GANX stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.33. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). On average, research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.