Short Interest in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Rises By 6.8%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 604,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

In related news, VP James Woeller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 55,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Gatos Silver news, SVP Anthony Michael Scott bought 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $71,075.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,945 shares in the company, valued at $679,516.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James Woeller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 55,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,792.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 165,000 shares of company stock worth $883,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

GATO stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

