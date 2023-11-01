Short Interest in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Rises By 6.8%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,800 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 604,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Gatos Silver
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.
Gatos Silver Trading Down 2.6 %
GATO stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gatos Silver
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The Digital Face of Real Estate, Your Best Bets This Year
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.