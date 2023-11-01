Short Interest in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Declines By 7.5%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HELE opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

