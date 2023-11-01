Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Increases By 6.9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 10,060,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HYLN shares. Northland Securities cut Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 7,227.28%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 1,107.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

