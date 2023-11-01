Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Decreases By 6.2%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

