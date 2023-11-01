Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

SSTK opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 497.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 118,349 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

