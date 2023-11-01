Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. On average, analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CL King cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silk Road Medical

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,444 shares of company stock valued at $221,571. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.