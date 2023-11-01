Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 118.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,663,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 850.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

