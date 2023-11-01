Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 26,428 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,715.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.91 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

