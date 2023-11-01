Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Sirius XM by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.