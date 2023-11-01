SJW Group (SJW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 1st

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE SJW opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SJW Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in SJW Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Stories

