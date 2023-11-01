Skillz (SKLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 145.87% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Skillz Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Skillz stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Skillz has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $24.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Skillz
In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 44,872 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $450,066.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,348.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,951.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 68.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.
