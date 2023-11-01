Skillz (SKLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 145.87% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Skillz has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKLZ. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKLZ

Insider Transactions at Skillz

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 44,872 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $450,066.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,348.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,951.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 68.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.