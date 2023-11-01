Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 138217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOT.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Slate Asset Management LP bought 20,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,700.00. Insiders purchased a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $42,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

