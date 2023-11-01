SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

SLM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 215,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

