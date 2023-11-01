Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 383,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 439,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 162,492 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

