SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,052,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 188,408 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 374,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

