SP Asset Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $856,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 230.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,661 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.0% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.