SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
SPYV stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
