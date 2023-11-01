SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.23

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 39864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOMP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 55,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,645,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,877 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.