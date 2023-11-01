SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.