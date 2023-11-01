SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.85. 19,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 629,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.