Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 23,367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SFM opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.