Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

