STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $39.59

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $37.92. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 1,585,695 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

