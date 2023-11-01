StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

