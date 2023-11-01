StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research cut NCR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NCR Stock Up 3.2 %

NCR stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65. NCR has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NCR

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of NCR by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NCR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

