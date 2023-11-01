StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.13 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

