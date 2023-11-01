StockNews.com Downgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GKOS. BTIG Research upped their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after buying an additional 299,043 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after buying an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Glaukos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

