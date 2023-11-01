StockNews.com Downgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

NDSN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.83.

Get Nordson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $212.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $253.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.59. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nordson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.