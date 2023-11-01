StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30. Triton International has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

