Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

UCTT opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.96 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

