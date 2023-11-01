Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,014 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $2,761,649,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

APA stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

