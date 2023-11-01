Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 771 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $406.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.31 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.