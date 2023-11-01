Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 109 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,477.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,529.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,525.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

