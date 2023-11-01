Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,811 Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDLS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 43.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 71.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $125.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NDLS

Noodles & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.