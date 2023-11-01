Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0001

Substratum (SUB) traded down 73.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 73.7% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $63.69 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,410.24 or 0.99993493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00009519 USD and is down -73.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

