Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 11,679 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $100.52.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

