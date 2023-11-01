Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,524.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 694,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after buying an additional 344,227 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 151,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

CHD opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $100.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

