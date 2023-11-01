Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 20,532 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 21.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,763,926 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after buying an additional 761,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 32.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,853,355. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.