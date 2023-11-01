Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 20,532 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,355 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

