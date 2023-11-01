Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 822 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 173.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.