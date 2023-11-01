Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

