Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.98 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average is $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

