Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.07 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after buying an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

Shares of LHX opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.79. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $250.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

