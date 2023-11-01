Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.10 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after acquiring an additional 438,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HES

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.