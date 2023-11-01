Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 22.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 314.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day moving average is $145.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

