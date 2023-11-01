Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.